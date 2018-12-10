SAN ANTONIO — A Florida couple spending time in San Antonio is accused of refusing their seriously injured infant medical care back in May, according to an affidavit obtained by KENS 5.

The child was not given medical attention after a series of injuries until she became unresponsive.

Police were called after officials at Santa Rosa Children's Hospital reviewed the extent of the child's injuries. The child's parents, 22-year-old Connor Larkin and 20-year-old Lauren Larkin, were taken into custody on Thursday, October 11 and charged with injury to a child and serious bodily injury omission.

WARNING: Some readers could find the following injuries to a child extremely disturbing.

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was three months old at the time of the incident, suffered bruising inside of both ears, her jaw, shoulder, arm, and both legs, according to the affidavit. Doctors identified bleeding on both sides of the baby's brain in addition to two healing rib fractures. The child's collarbone, leg, foot, and right hand were also healing from previous fractures. Doctor's also found severe retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes.

When questioned by investigators, both parents said the child was 'fussy and colicky' for the first few months after she was born. Connor Larkin had been living in San Antonio since April 2 for job training. His wife and infant came to visit on May 4.

Connor Larkin said he had been holding his daughter in the shower when she arched her back and slammed her head against the shower door.

Lauren Larkins said the car seat belt was to blame for bruising around the babies neck.

Both parents said the child had not been eating or sleeping normally.

Lauren Larkins said she noticed a bruise to the baby's leg and texted family members about the injury. She did recall the child's leg getting stuck in the chest carrier at the San Antonio Zoo on May 5. Police later questioned the child's grandmother about any prior incidents. She told police her daughter texted her about treating the child's swollen hand and foot but had given no explanation for the cause.

The next day, the child's mother said she projectile vomited everywhere around 5 am. She told police she waited an hour to let the child's stomach settle. About an hour later she showered the infant and placed her in the pack and play. That's when she said her child began to look lifeless and became unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

They decided to call the police and the child was transported to the hospital where doctors discovered numerous injuries, including several that were healing from the past.

Connor and Lauren Larkins face charges of injury to a child and serious bodily injury omission. Both were booked into Bexar County Jail.

