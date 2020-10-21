Couple accused of trying to kidnap little girl now suing sheriff, county, accuser after charges dismissed

A grand jury declined to indict Christopher Shapira and Patricia Benitez earlier this year after what they called a misunderstanding.

SAN ANTONIO — A couple accused of attempting to kidnap a child nearly a year ago is now suing Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar and the woman who accused them after a grand jury declined to indict the pair.

Christopher Shapira and Patricia Benitez were arrested in October 2019 after it was alleged the pair tried kidnap a 3-year-old girl who was playing in the front yard of a West Bexar County home.

Days after their arrest, Salazar took to Facebook using the couple’s mugshots to warn parents to keep a watchful eye on their children on Halloween. He wrote, "While we were all very fortunate that this case worked out, not all families are as blessed. This mom was not very far from her kids and only looked away for a moment when tragedy almost struck. Please know it only takes a few seconds for the unimaginable to happen.”

Christopher Gale, an attorney for Schapira and Benitez, said Tuesday what happened was a misunderstanding that stemmed from an unsupervised child asking to pet their dog.

"I cannot count how many times I have either had somebody come up to pet one of my animals or me to pet somebody else's and to believe or to understand that that simple act could lead to you being charged with felonies for something,” Gale said. “Aggravated kidnaping or otherwise is just, quite frankly, just ludicrous.”

The pair was arrested on attempted kidnapping charges. Though, earlier this year, a grand jury declined to indict them, meaning the panel did not believe there was evidence to support the charge. The charges of attempted kidnapping were subsequently dismissed.

"I think it tells you exactly what was there to begin with: Nothing,” Gale said of the grand jury’s decision.

But, Gale said the damage was already done.

“They ended up having to sell their home, lose a lot of business, move to another city — because of the death threats on their lives,” Gale explained.

The pair, through Gale, filed a lawsuit in federal court Monday laying out their version of events. The complaint states that the two were walking their dogs, Curly and Pugsley, when the 3-year-old girl separated from a group of people playing in the front yard of a house to try to pet the dogs.

According to court documents, Schapira was apprehensive to let the child pet Curly due to the fact that the dog had a cancerous mass removed, but allowed her to pet Pugsley. Benitez, the lawsuit states, then asked the child whether she should be out of the house and told her to go home.

The complaint states that the girl’s mother, Kayla Flores, emerged upset and the couple exchanged words with Flores before walking away. Later, the lawsuit states Sheriff’s deputies arrived at their home and took them into custody, searching their home in the process, but not finding anything.

The lawsuit alleges while they were at the Bexar County Jail, the sheriff’s office, Flores and Salazar in particular, attacked the couple in the news. The lawsuit states dozens of comments, some death threats, were left on the sheriff’s postings.

They said the remarks caused them fear for their lives.

Gale said they filed the lawsuit to make the public aware of their experience following their arrest over a misunderstanding. He said the couple hopes that the public will see their story and think next time they are tempted to rush to judgement.

“Those photos are what you see and what you remember,” Gale said of the pair’s mugshots. "But those are not the real story."