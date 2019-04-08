WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A couple was arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they hit and killed a man on a motorcycle, stole a different car and left the scene of the crash.

Pasco County deputies said Cody Sterling Bearry was found hours after he left the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Wesley Chapel.

FHP troopers said the woman passenger was taken into custody earlier Saturday evening after a chase with law enforcement.

Just after the initial crash, the man and woman caused a chain reaction that involved two more cars, Florida Highway Patrol said. They then ran off and carjacked another person's car to get away from the area.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on SR-54 and Bruce B. Downs boulevards, troopers say.

The couple's Dodge was heading east on SR-54 when it ran the red light and crashed into the motorcyclist, 26-year-old Angel Rodriguez Fiallos, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He died at an area hospital.

Troopers say the couple kept going, crashing into a Nissan, which caused it to slam into a Kia. Its drivers were not seriously hurt.

After the crash, the man and woman ran to a nearby Wawa and fought a customer for their green, 2002 Saturn two-door car, troopers say.

