The Corsicana Police Department is looking for a man suspected of a sexual assault that happened Saturday.

Joshua Bacle is 31, stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen on MLK Boulevard in Corsicana and lives in the Lago De Plata Apartments at 1600 E. 13th Ave., police said. He has active arrest warrants in his name that are unrelated to the sexual assault, police said.

If you see Bacle, call the Corsicana Police Department at 903-654-4902.

This is a developing story.