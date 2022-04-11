Corpus Christi man sentenced to 35 years behind bars for sexual assault of a child

Benjamin Guererro was charged and booked on November 4. This case has been ongoing since 2016.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi man has been booked into Bexar County jail for charges of sexual assault on a child.

Benjamin Guererro was charged and booked on November 4. His charges included 1 count of indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child.

Guerrero is expected to face 35 years behind bars. This case has been ongoing since 2016.

