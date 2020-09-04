MONROE, Wash. — Over 100 inmates began “engaging in a demonstration” at the recreation yard at Monroe Correctional Complex on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC).

Law enforcement officials believe the demonstration was the result of six positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among inmates.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the complex to help contain the situation.

According to the DOC, the inmates ignored verbal warnings to stop. Law enforcement used pepper spray, sting balls, and rubber pellets to no avail.

Fire extinguishers were set off within two housing units, giving the appearance of smoke.

Half of the inmates complied with verbal directives given by the Emergency Response Team, sting balls were used on the rest.

The DOC believes that the demonstration was caused by recent positive coronavirus tests among six inmates and five staff members. Two men, ages 28 and 68, were most recently identified as testing positive for COVID-19.

The men were previously housed in the Minimum Security Unit, which is the location of the first positive incarcerated individual in the state’s correctional system. As a result of the contact mapping process, the two men were transferred to an isolation unit on April 5.

There are approximately 17 inmates housed in the isolation unit. The 111 incarcerated men who remain in the Minimum Security Unit are on protective isolation or quarantine as a preventative measure.

There were no injuries to staff or any inmates.

An internal investigation will be completed.