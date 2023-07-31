Copper theft leaves several San Antonio businesses without power

Businesses in the Ingram Park Plaza strip mall were forced to temporarily close.

SAN ANTONIO — Copper thieves knocked out power to local businesses, and while repairs were underway it looks like those crooks returned to strike again.

Seven businesses in the Ingram Park Plaza have been without power since early Sunday morning because thieves stole copper wire out of the back, cutting off their power supply.

"We had to pull all new wire across this whole cabinet and onto the other cabinet," said Sal Lombardi, the co-owner of Firefly Electric Service. "And so hopefully if they open this back up and they see that these big copper bust bars here are not here, they're less likely to get in here and try to steal stuff."

But just one hour after doing the job this weekend it appeared the thieves had returned, hoping to gut the boxes one more time.

"Somebody had already come by and removed the door, and I don't know if they saw that the copper wasn't in here like it was," Lombardi said.

Much needed copper to keep the power running, so these small businesses can make money.

"We understand how important it is," Lombardi told us. "Lost money for lost time being shut down and how important it is to get it back up and running as soon as possible.

Some tips if you lose power and don't know what to do, especially for business owners: Remain calm and understand what needs to be done. If there is vandalism call the fire department. Call a licensed electrician. If it is a business reach out to local security to be on site. Understand your lease to know what you're responsible for.

Ali Lombardi, the other co-owner of Firefly Electric Service told us, "When they do get vandalized and it is visible, it's just frantic. They don't even know which way to look or for where to even start. So that's where we can come in and and be very helpful in those situations."