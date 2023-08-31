Copper theft is rising and businesses are the target

For the first time since a recent string of copper thefts, CPS Energy is helping us understand the scope of this dangerous crime and who is being targeted the most.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a dangerous crime with little potential for profit.

Copper theft is on the rise in San Antonio.

For the first time, CPS Energy is helping us understand the scope of copper thefts and who is being targeted the most.

July 27, KENS reported on an entire shopping center left without power after criminals stole the building's copper wire.

The month before, we visited a local taco restaurant that lost power one week before its grand opening. During the night, thieves cut copper wire from a utility pole out front.

Lawmakers say the wire is re-sold for about $2 to $4 a pound and the cost for repairs is exponentially higher.

CPS Energy crews are responding to call after call regarding copper thefts.

"We're really seeing them everywhere," said Dominique Ramos, Corporate Communications Specialist for CPS Energy. "They have been happening a lot more lately."

More people are losing power -- not because of the weather or grid capacity. Criminals are cutting the lines.

"When that copper is stolen, it compromises that electrical system and it can cause outages, serious injuries and even death," said Ramos.

Copper wiring is used in certain electric installations to protect customers and utility workers. Thefts of these live wires could cause fires and explosions.

"Customers should treat all wires as if they are live wires," Ramos explained.

CPS Energy says the majority of copper thefts happen at night. The latest targets are commercial properties.

"Businesses, those restaurants that you've reported on," said Ramos. "But it can happen residentially as well to bigger homes."

The San Antonio Police Department didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

However, a press release issued by the Houston Police Department speaks to what residents can do to hopefully deter these crimes.

They wrote, "Wire thieves are not only putting themselves in great danger of electrocution, but are also possibly risking the welfare of everyone in the area by tampering with facilities that may serve hospitals, 911 phone systems, traffic lights, railroad crossing signals and other health and safety facilities."

To minimize chances of becoming a victim of metal theft, police recommend the following:

Use metal conduit instead of the plastic tubing

Secure your air conditioning units in cages and use special one-way screws to secure the parts of the system

Mark or spray paint your air conditioning unit, copper wire, and other metal items so they can be later identified

Increase lighting in the area to scare off thieves

Install surveillance cameras

Report all suspicious activity in your neighborhood

"Copper thefts can happen at any time, so we just urge people to be safe," Ramos added.

The good news is, contrary to other energy companies reported backlogs on replacing similar equipment, CPS Energy is not reporting a repair delay due to supply chain issues.

If the affected property is owned by CPS Energy, crews will work on repairs right away. Ramos says, however, if the energy company does not own the equipment, an electrician must start the process.

In a new blog posted by CPS Energy (https://www.cpsenergy.com/en/about-us/energy-safety-and-preparedness/copper-theft.html) they describe each step of what you can do if you fall victim to this crime.

Visit CPSEnergy.com/CopperTheft to learn more. Information is available in English and Spanish.