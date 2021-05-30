Convicted spy for Russia moves to withdraw guilty plea

Peter Debbins, an ex-Army Green Beret of Gainesville, VA, filed a handwritten motion seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, earlier this week from jail.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former Army Green Beret sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for spying for Russia has filed paperwork seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

Peter Debbins of Gainesville, Virginia, filed the handwritten motion earlier this week from his jail cell in Alexandria, Virginia.

He gave no reason for doing so, but the filing came less than two weeks after he was sentenced to 188 months in prison for violating the federal Espionage Act.