Convicted sex offender gets 260 years in prison

Jon Gilliland, 57, was sentenced Friday to 260 years for possession of child pornography, sexual performance of a child, and invasive recording.

SAN ANTONIO — A convicted San Antonio sex offender was given more than 200 years in prison for his role in various sex crimes involving children.

He received the sentence because of a previous child sex assault conviction in 2006. He served 10 years in prison in that case.

During the trial, evidence showed Gilliland set up a hidden camera to record a teenaged girl in the bathroom. The girl discovered the camera as well as the videos of her on it, in October 2019. The victim believed the videos dated back to July 2018.

Two more victims testified as well. One told the court she became pregnant with Gilliland's baby at age 14 in 1984 when Gilliland was 20 years old. That victim said Gilliland began abusing her at age seven. The other said that when she was five years old, Gilliland attempted to touch her private area.

