CONVERSE, Texas — Converse Police were looking for a suspect Monday who they said shot a 15-year-old boy in the head, then fled the scene.

Family members confirmed to KENS 5 just before 11 a.m. that the teen had died as a result of the shooting.

Officers with the Converse Police Department said they were dispatched to a house in the 7500 block of Gander Park around 7 a.m. Monday.

Police said once inside, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the man shot the victim, but had fled the location before officers arrived. Officers have an identity of the suspect and were looking for him Monday.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other and that the shooting is not random.

The victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.