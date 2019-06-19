CONVERSE, Texas — Police are still searching for the gunman who opened fire on a Converse home early Sunday morning. The homeowner, who asked that we not reveal her identity, was out of town and learned about what happened when she got a call from her terrified daughter.

“She tells me someone shot up the house,” she said. “There’s bullet holes all along the front of the house.”

Converse Police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning reporting the drive-by shooting off Discovery Drive in the Miramar subdivision. Authorities said they found more than 20 bullet casings in and outside of the house.

The homeowner said the bullets came through the walls and windows, and just feet away from where her teenage son was sleeping.

“You never really think it can happen to you,” she said.

Authorities said the shooting is highly unusual for Miramar, a typically low-crime area. The homeowner agrees, and said she moved there because she felt safe.

“This community is pretty quiet,” she said. “I feel very safe here and to have this happen is crazy.”

The mother of two is also wondering why the shooter targeted her home.

“I’m quiet in the community, I keep to myself, my kids keep to themselves, and haven’t had any altercations, nothing that would indicate someone is angry at me, much less do something like this,” she said. “Why would someone target me this way? I don’t understand."

The family has not returned to the home, and don’t feel safe until the person or people responsible are in police custody.

Police said they aren’t able to share many details about the investigation as they don't want to jeopardize the case. However, authorities said they believe whoever is behind the shooting targeted the wrong house.

Converse Police are asking neighbors to review their video camera footage and report any suspicious activity.

If you have information or video, please call the Converse Police Department at 210-658-2322.

