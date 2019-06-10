SAN ANTONIO — An investigation of reported reckless driving evolved into a pursuit involving Converse Police and lasting about 10 minutes before a "very violent suspect" flipped a police vehicle and ended up in handcuffs, authorities say.

According to Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas, an officer identified and stopped a sedan that was reportedly driving the wrong way on FM 78 around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

"The driver smelled like marijuana and he was agitated and the officer felt like he needed to investigate further," Villegas said.

The driver, however, fled the scene and attempted to evade police, engaging them in a pursuit that Villegas said never exceeded 50 mph.

"It wasn't a fast pursuit that we're sometimes used to seeing," he said.

The pursuit at some point became a foot chase when the suspect went into a neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. Villegas said a struggle ensued at some point between the suspect and police, and the suspect was able to get into a police Tahoe.

Eventually, while driving on the outbound access road of 410, the suspect lost control and flipped the car, Villegas said, and was taken into custody with the help of San Antonio Police in a nearby lumber yard.

While authorities haven't yet released the suspect's identity, they did provide a snapshot of his criminal history—a history dating back to 2005 and including charges of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, murder, drug possession and firearm theft.

"It's a very fast-moving process because other agencies are working to try and piece that together," Villegas said. "There are some serious felonies we believe he is involved in."