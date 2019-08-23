COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Richard Alvarado of Comal County has been sentenced to 100+ years in prison after a jury found him guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of indecency by contact and one count of indecency by exposure.

During a pre-sentence investigation ordered by Judge Jack Robinson, Alvarado, 48, admitted that "he had a sickness and was a pedophile." Additionally, during his sentencing hearing, Alvarado nodded his head in agreement when the judge stated that he thought Alvarado was "dangerous to little girls."

According to a Facebook post from the Comal County District Attorney's Office, the charges stem from an incident involving a girl starting at age 5.

According to a Facebook post from the Comal County District Attorney's Office, members of the Guardians of the Children - Hill Country Chapter (GOC) were in court to show solidarity to the victim whose abuser was sentenced to prison. GOC is a non-profit biker organization dedicated to protecting child and teen victims of abuse.

When the victim was 17, she "finally had the courage to disclose the abuse she endured," the post continued.

Alvarado reportedly told the victim that if she told anyone he would "take her away from her family."

When she was 6 years old, the victim stated that Alvarado showed her pornographic videos and attempted to mimic the scenes with the child.

She stated that he began to sexually assault her when she was 8 years old, and when she tried to scream for help, he would hit her.

During Alvarado's trial, the jury listened to a recorded phone call between Alvarado and the victim. When she asked why he had sex with her as a child, he told her that "he did not mean to hurt her but blamed it on an imbalance in his brain."

He also admitted in the recording that he was "infatuated" with the victim.

When Alvarado was interviewed by detectives, he denied the sexual abuse and said that the victim was a "liar" who had a "big imagination."

"Alvarado seemed to realize his deception had failed" when he was confronted with the recorded phone call, the DA's office said in its post.

Alvarado, 48, was sentenced to 99 years for each of the aggravated sexual assault charges, 20 years for each of the indecency by contact charges, and 10 years for the indecency charge, the Comal County District Attorney's Office said.