Multiple victims killed in shooting in Colorado Springs home

Police said they found the victims inside a residence early Sunday and that the suspect was believed to be among the dead.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple victims were killed early Sunday in a shooting at a home in Colorado Springs, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting at 12:18 a.m. in the 2800 block of Preakness Way, which is in a manufactured home community along South Powers Boulevard.

Officers found multiple victims dead inside the residence. One adult victim was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Police did not say how many victims were found.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they think the suspect was among those found dead in the residence and that the suspect and the victims were known to one another.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the identifications of the victims and the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation was ongoing, Colorado Springs Police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or is a witness who hasn't spoken with detectives, was asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers cover El Paso and Teller counties and pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of felony suspects or wanted felons, and the recovery of narcotics, stolen property and cash.

