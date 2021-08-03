Woman dead, 2 children injured in Colorado Boulevard shooting, sources say

The injured children have been taken to a hospital and are in "stable but serious" condition, according to an email from Dallas police.

DALLAS — Updated at 9:02 p.m. with more information from police.

A woman is dead and her two children are injured in a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Colorado Boulevard near Stevens Park Golf Course in Dallas, multiple law enforcement sources say.

The injured children have been taken to a hospital and are in "stable but serious" condition, according to an email from Dallas police.

Dallas police said in an email that officers arrived at the scene and found three people who had been shot: an adult woman, a 13-year-old and an 8-year-old.

The adult woman was also taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead, police said.

"It is believed her injury was self-inflicted," the email said.

No suspect has been identified yet, police said.