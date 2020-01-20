COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two College Station women have been charged in connection to what could be described as a bizarre revenge porn Facebook live session. The photos show a girl under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts.

Terica Thurmon, 24 and Michaela Woodlee, 25, are charged with promotion or possession of obscene material of a child under the age of 18. The victim told police the photos were taken of her when she was 16 years of age and with an ex-boyfriend from high school, making the photos at least 10 years old.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Longmire Court on January 18 due to a report of a disturbance. The officers who responded said Thurmon had gotten into a loud argument with another woman and the woman agreed to leave the home. No one was ticketed or arrested at that time.

RELATED: ‘Revenge porn’ brings jail for what the judge calls a ‘chilling’ breach of trust

Just after midnight on January 19, officers were called to the 1700 block of Medina Drive in College Station. The woman involved in the disturbance at the previous address with Thurmon said Thurmon had posted a Facebook live and threatened her. The woman also said Thurmon had posted and shown photos of her engaged in sexual acts on her Facebook page and during the Facebook live.

The woman told police the photos were taken of her when she was 16 and with an ex-boyfriend in high school. The woman said the photos had to be at least 10 years old and said she did not know how Thurmon was able to get the pictures.

ALSO ON KAGSTV.COM: Bryan teen, who allegedly brags about crimes on Snapchat, charged with 2nd robbery

Terica Thurmon, 24, College Station, is charged with promotion or possession of obscene material of a child under the age of 18. She's accused of posting and showing photos of a girl under 18 engaged in sexual acts on a Facebook live.

BRAZOS COUNTY JAIL

The officers said they went back to the home on Longmire Court and found Thurmon sitting with another woman, later identified as Woodlee. When officers asked Thurmon about the Facebook live and the posting of the pictures, Thurmon told officers someone else had posted the photos but she didn't know their name and that she had gotten the photos from Woodlee. When officers asked Thurmon if she had the photos, police said she admitted to having the photos and showed them to officers on her phone.

Michaela Woodlee, 25, of College Station, is charged with promotion or possession of obscene material of a child under 18. She's accused of having photos of a child under 18 engaged is sexual acts on her phone. The photos are allegedly 10 years old.

BRAZOS COUNTY JAIL

When officers asked Woodlee about the photos, she claimed they had been sent to her through a social media messaging app. She said she didn't know who sent her the photos, but allegedly told police it was Thurmon who posted the photos on her Facebook page. She admitted to police she still had possession of the photos on her phone, they said.

The woman said the photos were posted on Thurmon's Facebook and that Woodlee and Thurmon had both participated in the Facebook live. The woman said it had started because of an argument between her and Thurmon earlier in the evening of January 18. The Facebook live has since been taken down and the pictures are at this time no longer on Thurmon's Facebook page.

Thurmon and Woodlee are at last check in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond each.

RELATED: Bryan man arrested after admitting to masturbating in local grocery store parking lot

RELATED: Two College Station men charged after being found with child pornography, authorities say

RELATED: UPDATE: Victim shares story of terrifying encounter with home intruder