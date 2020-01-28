COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police have arrested a man who they say used a popular phone app to try and sexually engage with a local middle school student.

Dayden Lane, 22, of College Station, is accused of online solicitation of a minor. Investigators said Lane met the student while visiting a relative at College Station Middle School.

Investigators said they went to the school back in April of 2019 after it was a reported a student was claiming a man on Snapchat was harassing them and being sexual on the app towards them. The investigators said the messages indicated Lane wanted to meet up with the middle school student to have sex.

The student told investigators she had met Lane when he was at lunch visiting one of her friends, which happens to be his relative. Investigators said they were able to get a search warrant to investigate Lane's Snapchat account that showed several pictures he had sent of himself. Investigators were also able to find a conversation between Lane and his relative and they talked about the student by name.

The investigators said when confronted with the evidence, Lane admitted to meeting the student during lunch with his relative and that he later messaged them using Snapchat. He also admitted the messages were sexual in nature, investigators said.

Lane was booked Monday into the Brazos County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has since been released.

