AURORA, Colo. — The reward for information about the 2017 killing of a man who intervened in an assault in Aurora is now $36,300, according to a Facebook post from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Kelly Acosta was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2017, when he intervened in an assault in the 4000 block of South Crystal Circle not far from where he lived. That's in the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Acosta's friends said that he was shot while trying to stop a man from beating a woman.

"There's still the fact that we don't have answers and somebody knows something," said one of Acosta's friends in 2019. "And we're not going to stop. We're not going to stop until we find out."

It's been three years since Acosta was killed and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit tips online through their website. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a special reward of up to $36,300 with $7,000 of that coming from the Aurora Police Department reward fund. A memorial fund established by Acosta's friends and family is providing $17,300 toward the reward. The rest is from Crime Stoppers.

