More than 50 roosters seized as Bexar Co. deputies bust apparent cockfighting operation

Three were arrested, and nearly two dozen citations were distributed.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were arrested, two stolen vehicles discovered and more than 50 roosters recovered when Bexar County deputies busted an appartent cockfighting operation on the south end of the county on Sunday.

According to officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived to the area of 15508 Henze Rd., "several suspects/attendees fled into a nearby treeline." Three were eventually apprehended; they have not been identified.

Deputies also found "several pieces of rooster-fighting paraphernalia" on the property, along with 52 live roosters which have been handed off to Bexar County Animal Control. Six roosters were found dead.

The trio of suspects who were arrested have not been identified as of yet. Authorities also handed out 21 citations upon their arrival.