Stan Bates, the perpetrator of the FourWinds sand fracking fraud that involved former State Senator Carlos Uresti, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and has also been ordered to pay more than $6.3 million in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bates pleaded guilty to eight separate charges of securities fraud and money laundering from a Ponzi scheme that took millions of dollars from investors.

The evidence presented during the trial showed how from February 2014 to December 2015, Bates, along with his co-defendants Senator Uresti and Gary Cain, collected money from investors under false pretenses to pay off earlier investors and lavish themselves with travel, luxury cars, controlled substances, and even prostitutes.

