SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio business owner has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a job interview, according to SAPD's Special Victim's Unit.

They say the 30-year-old victim went to interview for a position at Cloud Roofing on April 20. When she arrived, she says owner Kenneth Wayne Cloud, 67, offered to give her a massage and later sexually assaulted her.

Cloud appears here with his family in a commercial for their business.

The Special Victim's Unit is investigating this case, and they are searching for any other potential victims.

"We encourage any additional victims to please come forward and contact our Special Victim’s Unit at 210-207-2313," police said.