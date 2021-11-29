x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Closing arguments to begin in Sutherland Springs church shooting

A total of 26 people died in that shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church. Over the summer, a judge ruled the Air Force is partially liable.

SAN ANTONIO — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in a trial centered around the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church. A total of 26 people died in that shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church.

Over the summer, a judge ruled the Air Force is partially liable because it failed to register the gunman's assault conviction from his time in the Air Force in a national database. 

It may have prevented him from buying the guns he used in the shooting.

The trial will determine damages for the survivors and families of the victims.

Related Articles

In Other News

Man shot while driving on west side Sunday night