Closing arguments to begin in Sutherland Springs church shooting

A total of 26 people died in that shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church. Over the summer, a judge ruled the Air Force is partially liable.

SAN ANTONIO — Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in a trial centered around the mass shooting at a Sutherland Springs church. A total of 26 people died in that shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church.

Over the summer, a judge ruled the Air Force is partially liable because it failed to register the gunman's assault conviction from his time in the Air Force in a national database.

It may have prevented him from buying the guns he used in the shooting.