'I just can't believe it' | Gas station clerk shot in the head by suspect without warning, police say

HOUSTON — A store clerk was shot in the head at a convenience store near the West Loop Monday night, according to Houston police.

This happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a Chevron station in 8600 block Memorial Drive not far from Memorial Park.

Houston police said the suspect walked into the store, opened fire on the clerk without warning and then tried to open the cash register.

The clerk tried to escape but the suspect punched him in the face and then took off in a black two-door Mercedes.

“That's the shocking thing, he doesn't even demand anything,” HPD Lt. Pavel said. “He just goes right up to him, and shoots him right in the head. It's crazy. I just can't believe it.”

The victim was able to find help and was transported in critical condition to a hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.