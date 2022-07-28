It started as a suicide call in Clayton County before the suspect drove into city limits of Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Clayton County Police officer is in critical condition after being shot by a woman who they believed was suicidal. That woman then drove to Atlanta where she was shot by an APD officer, officials explained.

It all happened Wednesday night at a home in Clayton County with a suicide call around 11 p.m. in Jonesboro off Newbury Drive. Police say they got three different calls about the woman. A final caller said they heard multiple shots fired and that an officer was down in the yard.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor, left the home and began heading northbound on Interstate 75. Police in surrounding jurisdictions were notified of the situation and that's when APD officers spotted the vehicle in southwest Atlanta.

APD officers confronted the woman off Polar Rock Road. They demanded she show her hands, but as an officer approached, the suspect fired at the officers, police said. Atlanta officers returned fire and struck the woman.

No officers in Atlanta were injured in the shootout, however, the officer in Clayton County, identified as Demika Lloyd, is at Grady Hospital in serious but stable condition. She underwent surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition. The suspect is also in critical condition at Atlanta Medical Center after she was shot. Police describe her injuries as "life threatening."

11Alive spoke with the Clayton County police chief who said Officer Lloyd has been with the department for a year and a half working the overnight shift. He said he is hopeful that she will make a full recovery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.