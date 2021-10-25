City leaders address four-year-old boy shot in back during drive by

San Antonio Police said the boy didn’t appear to have life threatening injuries but was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

SAN ANTONIO — A community devastated after police say a four-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting.

The suspect’s vehicle was at the intersection of Woodville and Ferrington at the time of the shooting.

The family told KENS 5 the boy was shot once in the back.

San Antonio Police said the boy didn’t appear to have life threatening injuries but was taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Thankfully, police said the other two children were not hit, but a total of nine shots were fired.

Police said the boy's parents were driving an SUV and parked across the street from a relative's home. That's when police said the victim's mother noticed the suspect's vehicle parked in the street. The suspects made a u-turn and drove around the block while the victim's mother went inside the home.

The mother told police she came back outside when she noticed the suspects began firing at the SUV. Witnesses said there were multiple people inside the suspect's vehicle.

SAPD has a description of the vehicle they have not released.

"My office is in communication with the police department and we are trying to get to the bottom of this issue," Phyllis Viagran, councilwoman for District 3 said.

"I was very saddened and of course, of praying that there's a quick recovery without any any long lasting, you know, physical harm," Viagran said.

Viagran asks that if residents see something, they say something, but said this appears to be an isolated incident.

"Keeping the community safe is one of my priorities," Viagran said. "And part of that is bringing the neighbors together and and talking about what what they're seeing and what they kind of they need out there to help with."

Toni Moorhouse and Steve Kensing are president and secretary, respectively, of the Pecan Valley Neighborhood Association.

Moorhouse said the neighborhood is undergoing a transition.

"We're undergoing a transition period by losing a lot of longtime residents, either because they're moving to be closer to children, are there. I hate to say this, they're passing away," Moorhouse said.

They were shocked by the news but say the area has had issues for a while.

"We are surrounded by multi-family, and maybe the residents aren't being vetted as they should be," Moorhouse said.

Moorhouse said their neighborhood is still one of the best in San Antonio, but improvements can be made to the area, and a police substation could help.

"It would take care of a lot of code issues. Plus, we would have law enforcement close at hand," Kensing said.

Viagran says a police substation is in the works.

At this time, San Antonio police say their investigation is ongoing.

SAPD said their officers, to include our S.A.F.F.E. and Street Crimes Unit, are will continue to patrol the area, and encourage residents to always report any suspicious activity to 210-207-7273.