SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is going to battle against the owner of a house on the east side.

According to a lawsuit filed by the City Attorney's office this month, a house on the 1000 block of Paso Hondo has been a nuisance to the neighborhood and plagued with criminal activity.

There have been 40 reported offenses in roughly three years, according to documents and police reports, including crack cocaine, heroin, and meth deals. There have also been reports of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. Police also said known gang members have been seen entering and leaving the house.

Neighbors in the area call it a 'problematic' house.

A spokesperson explained to KENS 5 the city always tries to contact the owner first and ask them for voluntary compliance before putting a notice of closure.

However, in this case, due to the dangerous criminal activity, SAPD requested for the city attorney's office to push forward with the lawsuit.

City of San Antonio lawsuit over Paso Hondo home 12/2/2019 2:35 PMMary Angie GarciaBexar County District ClerkAccepted By: Victoria Angeles 2019CI24578 CITY OF SAN ANTONIO § IN THE DISTRICT COURT Plaintiff § § 288th V. § _______ JUDICIAL DISTRICT § BELAC INC.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the documented property owner has not responded to the petition.

OTHER STORIES TRENDING ON KENS5.COM:

Cher tweets praise of San Antonio hotel before Tuesday night concert

'It means the world to me' | Father's Christmas wish answered for son with autism

Teacher's moldy bread experiment shows importance of washing hands

'Everything that we needed in that moment' | Woman shares powerful moment of prayer with Texas DPS trooper in time of grief

Woman tries to set boyfriend on fire after he doesn't celebrate her getting hired at Subway