SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man who they say walked into a Circle K on the city's northwest side and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

The incident happened at the Circle K in the 6400 block of Babcock Road just before 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspect ran away from the gas station with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He also reportedly took the clerk's phone, but dropped it as he was leaving.

No arrests have been made at this time.