Cibolo Police search for suspects after 61-year-old man dies nearly one month after 'bank jugging' incident

Officials say a struggle is seen between the suspect and Doty before the suspect leaves with a white envelope containing the money Doty withdrew earlier.

SAN ANTONIO — A 61-year-old man has died nearly one month after he was attacked and robbed of his cash withdrawn from a bank, according to a Cibolo Police press release.

Police say, James Doty went to the Security Service Federal Credit Union in Schertz to get cash on June 15 then drove to another business and about 45 minutes later was attacked along with his money stolen.

Earlier bank surveillance video shows a woman wearing a mask, watching Doty, enter a gray Chevrolet Impala and follow him to another business, according to the release. Surveillance video shows the Impala circling the business parking lot while Doty is inside.

Cibolo Police say as Doty exits the business a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer drives up and stops behind Doty's vehicle. Then a man wearing a surgical mask exits the passenger side of the vehicle, approaches Doty from behind and strikes him to the ground.

Doty was able to drive away from the scene and Cibolo Police say no calls were reported when the incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, incidents of ‘bank jugging’ are on the rise across the country. We want to encourage everyone to always be aware of your surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from a banking institution. If you suspect you are being watched or being followed, do not stop anywhere. Immediately call 911 to have a police officer meet you at a safe, well-lit location or drive to the closest law enforcement agency as a safe location,” Cibolo Police Department says.

On June 21 Doty suffered a fall and the next say was sent to a San Antonio-area hospital where he fell into a coma and placed on a ventilator, according to the release. On July 13 detectives were notified that Doty died July 12 while in a San Antonio hospital.

Cibolo Police Department added, “Mr. James Doty was a long-time civil servant and resident in the Cibolo community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Our detectives have made this case a top priority and are diligently working to identify the suspects responsible."