SAN ANTONIO — The man who is responsible for the arson and burglary of the Good Shepherd Luther Church in Kenedy on March 22, 2017, will be sentenced to 10 years in prison and 2 years in state jail.

As Karnes County jurors say ready to hear the case, Nicholas Friesenhahn pleaded guilty to the previously mentioned charges.

He was immediately taken into custody following his sentencing.

The Facebook page of the 81st Judicial District Attorney reads in part, "We are grateful to provide some measure of justice to members of the church. This would not have been possible without the dedication of [a number of agencies and individuals from the community]."