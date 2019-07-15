Singer Chris Brown’s felony battery case is scheduled to have a disposition hearing Monday.
10News is not sure if Brown will appear in court Monday.
Brown is accused of punching a photographer at a Tampa nightclub in April 2017. The photographer told police he was hired to take photos of an event at Aja Channelside, and Brown hit him in the mouth.
A warrant was issued for Brown, and he was arrested July 5, 2018, in West Palm Beach after a concert. He pleaded not guilty.
Brown has a concert scheduled for Aug. 31 at Amalie Arena.
