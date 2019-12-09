ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child has died after he was shot in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

Police said after they received a call to respond to a shooting in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue, two officers were flagged down by a woman in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road. Police said the woman was driving erratically. After they stopped to help the woman, they found a 3-year-old boy was in the woman’s car suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said two St. Louis County police officers provided treatment to the child in the back of one of their patrol cars while another officer drove to the hospital. 'Despite their efforts and the efforts of medical professionals, the 3-year-old boy passed away,' police said.

Westview Middle School is located blocks from the shooting scene. A spokesperson for the Riverview Gardens School District said no schools were put on lockdown.

Sky5 showed a scene of several police cars at Laurel Park Apartments.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.

St. Louis County Police Chaplains have responded to assist members of the department impacted by their response and actions to this incident.

In 2019, 20 children have been shot and killed in the St. Louis area.

READ MORE: These are the 20 children who have been shot and killed in the St. Louis area in 2019

