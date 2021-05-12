HPD releases video footage of SUV possibly used in drive-by shooting that injured 11-year-old girl

Houston police are searching for three men accused of firing into the victim's home Sunday morning.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance video of a vehicle suspected in a drive-by shooting Sunday that left an 11-year-old girl hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened about 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane inside a southwest Houston neighborhood just north of Almeda-Genoa Road.

In the surveillance video, a dark-colored SUV is seen driving down a street in the victim's neighborhood.

Surveillance video (in mist & fog) as suspects flee in an SUV after firing shots into a home in the 900 blk of Blanchard Hill. Several bullets struck a child as she slept about 5:05 am today.







Police believe three suspects came to the neighborhood in an SUV, which they parked just a few houses down from the victim's residence.

Police believe three suspects came to the neighborhood in an SUV, which they parked just a few houses down from the victim's residence.

The men reportedly walked up and started shooting, hitting the house and a car parked out front. Police said the gunmen then went back to the SUV and drove away.

Both the home and street were left riddled in bullets.

Investigators said the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to her face and arm. She was last reported to be in critical condition, but stable.

TRAGIC: HPD searching for 3 suspects who opened fire into this home on Blanchard Hill in S. Houston.



We’re told an 11-year-old girl was shot, she is in critical but stable condition. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/uEnGjQ1aWr — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) December 5, 2021

Houston police said other residents were inside the home at the time but only the child was injured.

Police have not identified any possible suspects.

Avery Washington lives across the street from where the shooting happened. He said he knows the mother and three children who live at the home.

"They are nice little girls, they're quiet,” Washington said. "They were really shooting because it was like over 100 something shots out here. It was terrible, really."

Washington said he’s still trying to wrap his head around what happened.

“When something happens like that with a little child getting shot, the only thing you can do is put prayers in for the family,” he said.

Anyone with information related to the case should call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.