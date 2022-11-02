Child abuse patients rose 25% in past three months in Bexar County, doctor says

A children's hospital doctor says more kids are needing care, and the injuries are more severe. KENS 5 learned why.

SAN ANTONIO — Within the past seven days, two children in Bexar County have died. Police believe both were abused.

A children's hospital doctor says more kids are needing care, and the injuries are more severe.

KENS 5 learned what may be driving the rise in abuse cases.

12-year-old Danilo Coles was honored with a vigil this week after he was found unresponsive in his apartment Sunday.

His father and stepmother are charged with injury to a child.

Monday, 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya also lost her life.

The mother and boyfriend are charged with injury to a child.

Dr. James Lukefahr is the Medical Director for the Center for Miracles at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio. He is also a professor of pediatrics in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio.

At the Center for Miracles, Lukefahr's team specializes in examining and treating children who may be abused or neglected.

"When they identify a child who may be maltreated, the hospital calls us and we help them to evaluate the child and also make sure the child gets the right treatment," said Lukefahr. "We also try to facilitate them getting the medical care and the mental health care that they need to recover."

He says it appears child abuse is becoming more prevalent in San Antonio.

"Our numbers have gone up about 25% just over the last three months," he explained.

The reason? A combination of three factors, he says: San Antonio's existing problem of domestic violence, the effect of substance abuse by parents and recent economic stressors, like inflation.

"Coming off the holidays, we've really seen a big jump," said Lukefahr.

Even more heartbreaking -- Dr. Lukefahr notes throughout the pandemic, children of all age groups are being taken to the Center for Miracles with more serious injuries.

"We've really been struck by the fact that the children who do make it to the hospital have been more severely injured than we remember them being before," said Lukefahr.

To help with the rising number of children being abused in our community, we can take action.

Doctors say whether you're a family member, a friend or a neighbor, report any signs of child abuse to Child Protective Services or to police -- especially if you notice bruising in unusual places like the face and neck.

The number to report child abuse to San Antonio Police is 210-207-7273. You can remain anonymous.