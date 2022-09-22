Harris County Pct. 5 chief deputy arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Montgomery County, sheriff says

Pct. 5 Chief Deputy Brian Harris was among the 14 people arrested by Montgomery County’s organized crime unit at a local hotel, the sheriff’s office said.

Pct. 5 Chief Deputy Brian Harris was among the 14 people arrested by Montgomery County’s organized crime unit at a local hotel, the sheriff’s office said. The sting was conducted with the Human Trafficking Alliance.

Harris was charged with solicitation of prostitution, which is a felony. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap was notified Wednesday night that Harris was arrested in Montgomery County. He said Harris has been relieved of duty.

“We hold our deputies to the highest standard,” Heap said. “His termination is effective immediately.”

The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is a multi-agency task force comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement from the region whose mission is to rescue victims of human trafficking and stop people from engaging in activities that promote human trafficking and prostitution.

“We are sending a message that we are not going to tolerate this activity in our community,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “We will arrest and charge those who engage in this illicit act. We will also continue to identify those who have been forced into trafficking by rescuing them from their situations and connecting them with services to help with their recovery.”

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Resources for victims of human trafficking

If You or Someone You Know are in Danger and Need Immediate Help: