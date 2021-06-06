Beaumont woman fatally shot after allegedly breaking into a house early Sunday morning

The deceased female has been identified as, 27-year-old, Cheyenne Rene Mounce.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman was fatally shot after allegedly breaking into a house, early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, June 6, at 5:23 a.m., Beaumont police responded to the 2900 block of Pine Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers entered the residence and found an unresponsive female with apparent gunshot wounds. When Beaumont EMS arrived, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The homeowner told 12News that Mounce forcibly entered the residence and that was when he, "took matters into his own hands."

Upon arrival, officers detained the homeowner for further investigation.

The homeowner was transported to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives.

As of now, it does not appear any charges will be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

