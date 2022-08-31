Vangereil "Gerald" Dreteckes Miller was found in Fort Worth, and will soon be extradited back to South Carolina.

More than 5 months later, deputies say Miller was found more than 1,000 miles from Chester County in north Texas.

Chester County deputies said Miller was taken into custody in Fort Worth by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies around 6 p.m. Eastern time. He will be extradited back to South Carolina, facing a pair of murder charges. Miller will also be charged with possession of a weapon by a violent felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the sheriff's office, Miller reportedly opened fire on five victims along Powell Drive on March 6. Kevin Feaster died on the scene while the other four victims were sent to a nearby hospital. Three days later, Shonta Neely passed away at the hospital.

Deputies warned Miller was deemed armed and dangerous, and two months after the shooting the FBI joined in the search for him. Previously, law enforcement said he had ties to other communities in South Carolina and Maryland.

The March 2022 shooting wasn't the only time deputies accused him of taking aim at others. In February 2020, Miller was accused of shooting a woman's foot by firing through her car.

WCNC Charlotte is reviewing Miller's court history for more information.

