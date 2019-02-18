SAN ANTONIO — A police pursuit that lasted more than an hour came to a crashing halt in the middle of a freeway with a fist fight in southwest San Antonio. It was a chase that crossed through every section of town.

San Antonio Police Lt. James Lint said "They started down here on 35 in the southern part of San Antonio, we went up onto east patrol, north patrol, Prue, the west area of San Antonio and then back here, basically driving all the way around 410."

An employee of Hart Components at 3700 Pitluk said he was warming up his work truck, a Ford F-350 flatbed, and he went inside the office to get some work orders. When he went inside, he said someone jumped in the truck and took off at around 8:30 a.m.

San Antonio Police said from Pitluk, the chase went south to Loop 410 and then east on Loop 410 to the east side of town. Police said the pursuit was mainly handled by the EAGLE helicopter.

Police said officers on the ground gave the truck plenty of room so as to not push the driver into putting anyone in danger.

"It was an excellent job by our helicopter detail to give us the information that we needed," Lint said. "They have the ability to have eyes on it from above and they can read out details to us. They can monitor the traffic situation and that information is relayed directly to the officers so they can use it to determine what kind of tactics they need to employ."

The helicopter tracked the truck north on Loop 410 to the far north east side of town and then west on Loop 410 all the way across the northern reach of the city.

At I-10, police said the driver went eastbound until the Fulton Avenue area, where he took a long winding ride through west San Antonio. Police said the man crossed under Highway 90 and drove south, passing the area where the chase started before climbing back on to Highway 90 in the Cupples area, going eastbound.

Police said shortly after the driver made it onto the highway, a marked DPS unit got involved, activating lights and sirens and attempted to stop the truck. Police said that is when the chase picked up speed, racing south on New Laredo Highway and heading onto southbound I 35.

With the SAPD EAGLE helicopter pilot providing a play by play of the action, DPS troopers brought the truck to a stop just south of Loop 410 around 10 a.m.

Police said when the driver crashed and the truck got caught up in the cable barrier between the north and southbound lanes, the man jumped out of the truck and tried to run until a DPS trooper caught up with him and tried to arrest him.

Police said the man fought with troopers until he was subdued and arrested.

He was taken to a hospital to be checked out for possible injuries.

Lint said the man is expected to be charged with the theft of the truck and evading arrest in a vehicle, both felonies.