Watch: Dramatic end to a Houston police chase after reported robbery, kidnapping in Walmart lot

Police chased the car for about 40 minutes, attempting the pit maneuver several times.

HOUSTON — Three men are in custody after an investigation into a reported kidnapping and robbery led to a chase through north Houston early Tuesday, police said.

Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department said the investigation began in the 4400 block of the North Freeway in a Walmart parking lot. One suspect was detained at the scene after a reported kidnapping, but two others fled in a vehicle.

Police chased the car for about 40 minutes, attempting the pit maneuver several times.

Near Gano and Quitman, police managed to spin the suspects’ vehicle and got them to stop. Both were then arrested without further incident.

Police said they found a pistol in the vehicle, and those involved could be facing multiple charges.

Further details about the kidnapping investigation were not immediately released.