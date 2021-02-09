A Harris County Precinct 1 deputy was struck by the suspect's vehicle late Wednesday night, the constable's office says.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies were first alerted to the suspect after an altercation with family members at a church where the man allegedly rammed several vehicles.

A short time later, deputies spotted the suspect driving the wrong way down the Hardy Toll Road.

During the resulting chase, which lasted about 20 minutes, authorities said they were able to get close enough to the vehicle to run the plates and found out the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said the chase came to an end in the 1200 block of Mitchell Road, which is just north of the intersection of Little York Road and the Hardy Toll Road, around 10:20 p.m.

That's where the suspect allegedly went to a family member's home.

According to officials, a 34-year-old Harris County Precinct 1 deputy was struck by the vehicle at the end of the chase and was taken to an area hospital via helicopter. The deputy was in "pretty bad shape," authorities said.

Four deputy constables and a Houston police officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

At last check, the wounded constable was said to be stabilized but still in serious condition at the hospital with his wife by his side. Their name has not been released, but the constable's office said he's been with the department for four years.

"Great guy, a great family man, and he's been just an exemplary officer for our department so again, I'm prayerful that he'll be fine and that he'll be back out protecting citizens every day," said Constable Alan Rosen at a press conference overnight.