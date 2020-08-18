Chase ends with suspect taken into custody

A 4-mile police chase Tuesday morning ended up with a suspect arrested on the southwest side of San Antonio.

ATASCOSA, Texas — Sheriff's deputies ended a 4-mile pursuit of a suspect just before noon Tuesday on the southwest side of Bexar County with a man in handcuffs.

According to Bexar County Sheriff's Javier Salazar, the 30-year-old man was wanted on a felony warrant for theft of a vehicle. When some officers in marked units tried to stop the man, he got into a silver Cadillac along Fowler Road, just south of I-35. Investigators said he fled at a high rate of speed.

Salazar said in an update from the scene that the suspect got out of the car and tried to run away. At one point, according to deputies, he tried to take a patrol car, but it was locked.