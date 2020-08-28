Chase ends with crash, two people arrested

The 20-minute chase ended this morning on the far west-side. No one was injured.

SAN ANTONIO — Troopers arrested two men after a 20-minute chase that ended in a crash on the far west-side.

The Department of Public Safety said it started around 9:30 a.m. Friday when troopers tried to pull over the suspect along Highway 90 and Military Drive.

Troopers said at one point the driver rammed into one of their vehicles. Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a pit maneuver.