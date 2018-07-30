KERR COUNTY, Texas - Kevin Franke now faces murder charges in connection with the 2017 deaths of two children left in a hot car for more than 15 hours, according to court records.

Manslaughter charges were filed against Franke, 18, earlier this year in Kerr County.

As KENS 5 reported, Amanda Hawkins was arrested and accused of leaving her two young daughters in her car back in June 2017 while she was inside a friend's residence.

She faces child abandonment and injury to a child charges.

RELATED: Woman accused of leaving young daughters in car overnight, killing them

Hawkins told Peterson Regional Medical Center personnel at the time that the girls, 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 3-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy, had been at Flat Rock Lake. She said they had been "smelling flowers" in that area, and that the girls "collapsed" as they were getting ready to leave.

The sheriff's office said it was determined that the girls had actually been left in their mother's car.

After discovering the girls, the sheriff's office said Hawkins attempted to bathe them and did not immediately take them to a hospital for fear of "getting in trouble."

According to murder indictments in both cases, Franke is accused of "rolling up the windows and turning off the engine of a motor vehicle" that was occupied by Brynn and Addyson.

Grand jurors in Kerr County found that these actions were "clearly dangerous to human life" and caused the girls deaths.

© 2018 KENS