RAMSEY, Minn. — Editor's Note: This story contains graphic details.

An Andover man is charged with allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl and threatening to distribute her semi-nude photos.

Muhammed Adnan Abdulamer, 26, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The investigation began in November 2019, looking into the alleged sexual assault in late September 2019.

The 15-year-old girl reported she was communicating with a man she met on Snapchat who identified himself as a 16-year-old named "Moe," and said he attended the same high school as the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl told the man she was 15 years old, and after speaking for a few days the man made sexually suggestive comments and sent explicit images, the complaint states.

The victim sent the man pictures of herself semi-clothed, and the man asked her to meet up but she declined, prosecutors said.

The man then threatened to share the pictures with people in her school if she did not meet with him, which convinced her to meet him, the complaint reads.

The teen met the man at a park in Ramsey on Sept. 21, 2019, and he said he was 24 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say the man told the girl to have sex with her or he would distribute the images, drove them to a less busy park, and had sex with her despite the girl being upset and crying.

According to the complaint, the man threatened to distribute the photos once more, and the girl agreed to meet him again on Sept. 22, 2019. He sexually assaulted her again, according to the charging documents.

The girl eventually told friends and family. Investigators corroborated the victim's narrative with footage from a gas station where they stopped both in both incidents, the complaint states.