SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy who was caught assaulting an inmate on camera has had the charges against him dismissed.

Garret Flores, 30, was charged with official oppression after BCSO reviewed a video that showed Flores assaulting an inmate in April 2017.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Flores initially claimed that the inmate assaulted him which led him to use force on the inmate. Flores was found to be lying and was fired in June after being placed on administrative duty, away from inmates.

Flores bonded out after his arrest.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, "the case against Garret Flores was dismissed on March 8, 2019."

Flores agreed to permanently surrender his Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) license in exchange for the dismissal of his charges.