SAN ANTONIO — Justin Gonzales, 27, was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child after the victim told her teacher that Gonzales touched her in the middle of the night.

Following the outcry, the ten-year-old girl's clothing and bedding was collected for evidence while the victim herself underwent a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam.

The results of the SANE exam revealed the presence of Gonzales' DNA on the victim's underwear.

In regards to the comparison of the DNA found on the victim's underwear and the DNA sample taken from Gonzales there is a 1 in 2.7 quadrillion chance that the DNA samples do not match.

Furthermore, per an affidavit, Gonzales had previously been caught by a CPS caseworker to be in violation of the safety plan put in place to keep Gonzales away from the victim.