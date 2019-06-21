ANAHUAC, Texas — An escaped inmate and his accomplice are in custody after Chambers County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement were searching then after the inmate escaped from a courtroom Friday morning in Anahuac.

Herbert Lee Coward, 37, of Winnie, was wearing an orange striped jail jumpsuit with CCSO Inmate on the back, as well as handcuffs and leg irons, when he escaped after appearing at the 253rd District Courtroom in the Chambers County courthouse in Anahauc around 11 a.m., Friday, June 21, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a news release.

He was being loaded into the jail van along with other inmates after exiting the courtroom when he escaped, Hawthorne said.

He got into a black four door Hyundai Elantra sedan, Hawthorne said. His escape was being aided by April Savannah Desha, 29, also of Winnie, Hawthorne said.

A background check of Coward showed that has previously been charged with escaping custody.

Coward and Desha were arrested about 1:30 p.m. in Crystal Beach after their vehicle was spotted by Galveston County Sheriff's deputies and Galveston County Constable Precinct 3, Hawthorne said.

