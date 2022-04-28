Center Point ISD athletic director arrested for alleged indecency with a child

Damian Patrick Van Winkle, 47, was arrested after multiple students reported inappropriate physical contact.

CENTER POINT, Texas — Center Point ISD Athletic Director Damian Patrick Van Winkle has been arrested for indecency with a child after an outcry by multiple students, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect was alleged to have close contact with multiple students throughout the course of this school year, including contact that was described as uncomfortable and/or sexual in nature," KCSO said in a release. "At least one alleged victim was under the age of 17."

KCSO officials said they received a referral from Child Protective Services on March 7, and their Criminal Investigation Division began working on the case on about April 20. That's also when CPISD officials said they were first made aware of the allegations.

"Mr. Van Winkle is a 20-year veteran educator with several previous positions within school districts. He was employed with Center Point ISD for the past 9 months," KCSO said.

He was arrested at his home in Center Point on a charge of indecency with a child by contract, a second-degree felony. Authorities say he was on paid leave from the school district pending the results of the investigation.

“We will continue to seek out possible victims and, when appropriate, submit this completed case for prosecution," said Sheriff Larry Leitha. "The alleged violations of trust by a senior school official are deeply concerning. Our Office will always act swiftly and with all resources at our disposal to protect the children of Kerr County.”