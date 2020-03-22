CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Bindon Drive. One person was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

As of 9:49 a.m., police were working to locate the suspect but believed there was no threat to the public.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

