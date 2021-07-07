Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 Cedar Park murder

Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara, 33, shot and killed 30-year-old Cameron Wilcox in front of Wilcox’s home on July 7, 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — A jury in Williamson County has convicted man of murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old man in Cedar Park in 2021.

On Wednesday, the jury convicted 33-year-old Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara of murder, and subsequently sentenced him to a 45-year prison sentenced on Thursday after determining that Villatoro-Guevara shot and killed 30-year-old Cameron Wilcox as he was unloading groceries outside of his home on July 7, 2021.

Investigators discovered that Villatoro-Guevara had gotten into a conflict at an HEB store, where he was shopping with his daughters and encountered Wilcox and the girls' mother in the checkout line. A confrontation ensued, and Villatoro-Guevara followed Wilcox and the mother of the girls home.

Villatoro-Guevara parked at the end of the driveway, grabbed a handgun and opened a closed gate to enter the driveway, before firing two shots in the air and then shooting Wilcox.

Villatoro-Guevara was then later arrested by DPS troopers in Leander.

Trial Division Chief Mike Waldman and Assistant District Attorney Edward Wilkinson prosecuted the case.

“This case is a tragic example of how a disagreement or argument can escalate into a deadly confrontation when a gun is involved. We are pleased that justice has been served for Cameron Wilcox and his family. My office will continue to seek justice for the victims of senseless gun violence within our community,” Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick said after the verdict.